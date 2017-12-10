App
Dec 10, 2017 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airport cleaner, passenger held with Rs 14 lakh gold bars at IGI

The incident took place around 3 am at the arrival hall of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport when CISF personnel detected the suspicious activities of a cleaner working at the facility and an incoming passenger from Abu Dhabi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An airport employee and a passenger have been apprehended by the CISF for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold bars worth Rs 14 lakh at the Delhi airport, official sources said.

The cleaner, identified as Rajnish P, clandestinely took a cigarette packet from the passenger, Shahnawaz, and melted into the crowd, a senior official said.

The airport employee was intercepted after sometime at the terminal area and four gold bars, weighing 466 grams and worth Rs 14 lakh, was seized from him, he said.

The passenger was picked up from the immigration area and he, along with the cleaner, were handed over to the Customs officials, he said.

tags #Current Affairs

