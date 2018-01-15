App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 15, 2018 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

AirAsia India to resume Chennai ops from next month

The Tata-AirAsia joint venture airline will fly five times a day in and out of Chennai to Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar starting next month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Budget carrier AirAsia India has decided to resume its flight to and from Chennai, more than two years after it had discontinued operations from the Southern city, owing to competition.

The Tata-AirAsia joint venture airline will fly five times a day in and out of Chennai to Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, starting next month, AirAsia India said in a release today.

Besides, the Bengaluru-based carrier also announced induction of another Airbus A320 into its fleet, raising its size to 15.

Effective February 24, the airline will operate three daily flights to Bengaluru and two to Bhubaneswar from Chennai, which becomes its 17th destination, the company said.

"We ended 2017 on a high note and are delighted to continue the momentum in 2018. We reinforce our commitment to enhancing connectivity and making air travel affordable to all," AirAsia India managing director and chief executive Amar Abrol said.

With the AirAsia group already operating direct flights to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok from Chennai, AirAsia India expects a boom in tourism in the region, he added.

The airline also announced special promotional all- inclusive fares of Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,699 for Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, respectively.

tags #aviation #India

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.