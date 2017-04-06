App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 06, 2017 09:04 PM IST

Air India slipper row: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad apologises to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Gaikwad’s U-turn comes hours after he claimed innocence in Parliament. He has sought Raju's intervention for lifting the fly ban Air India imposed on him.

Moneycontrol News

Weeks after thrashing an Air India employee for allegedly not placing him in business class of a flight, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad expressed “regret” for the incident.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Gaikwad sought the minister’s intervention to allow him to fly. "I write to convey my regrets for the unfortunate incident that took place on 23rd March 2017...," he wrote.

"As the restriction on flying is affecting the effective discharge of my duties and responsibilities, I request you to lift this restriction and let the investigation eventually determine the circumstances which led to the incident," he further added.

Here’s Gaikwad’s letter to the Civil Aviation Minister

Gaikwad’s U-turn comes hours after he claimed innocence in Parliament. "I am not guilty, I have not done anything wrong," Gaikwad, an MP from Osamanabad in Maharashtra, told the Lok Sabha.

He claimed that he did not thrash anyone and did not create any ruckus inside the aircraft, but had merely given his seat in the business class to a senior citizen. He alleged Air India management changed the story.

Gaikwad also said he did not attempt to travel after the ban was imposed and denied that fact that seven tickets were issued in his name. Asking that the ban be removed, he gave a conditional apology to the Parliament. However, he said he will not apologise to Air India.

The Sena MPs had warned of grounding Air India operations at the two key airports of Maharashtra after the party failed to get an assurance from Raju.

