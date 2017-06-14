AIIMS MBBS Result 2017 likely out today; here's how to check on aiimsexams.org

Moneycontrol News

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to declare the AIIMS Result 2017 for the entrance exam of its MBBS course today on official website aiimsexams.org. As of now, the result time is uncertain.

Apart from the official website, candidates can also check their AIIMS Entrance Exam Result 2017 on private results website such as examresults.net.

However, the Indian Express has reported the result may not be released today due to a probe being conducted by AIIMS on an alleged paper leak. On May 31, AIIMS had constituted a committee to probe alleged paper leak of MBBS exam following the complaints by activist Dr Anand Rai. Therefore, the result is unlikely to release today, the Indian Express article said.

The entrance examination for the AIIMS MBBS course was conducted on May 28 at various centres across the country. This exam is conducted for admissions to 7 AIIMS institutions located at New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh and Raipur.

Of the 700 MBBS seats available, 107 are in AIIMS Delhi with 7 of these seats available to foreign nationals. The balance 600 seats are distributed in the six new AIIMS with each institute having roughly about 100 seats.

According to careers360.com, AIIMS will declare the results both rank-wise and roll number-wise. Over 1.5 lakh candidates are believed to have given the national-level medical entrance test this year.

Results of this exam will finalise the admission status for all the MBBS and BDS courses offered at the various AIIMS institutes.

Candidates can check their AIIMS MBBS Result 2017 as follows:

> Visit the official website aiimsexams.org



> On the AIIMS MBBS Result 2017 page

> The page will redirect automatically to two pdf files

> The roll number-wise pdf will list out candidates who have passed the entrance exam as per the qualifying criteria.

The pdf will also consist of candidate’s name, ranks, roll number and percentile score in separate orders along with All India Rank (AIR), name, category and the counselling date allotted to them.

As per the rank in the merit list candidates will be called for counselling for allotment 700 MBBS seats in any of the 7 AIIMS.

The first round of counselling is expected to take place from 3-6 July.

Last year, Sathvik Reddy Erla from Hyderabad had secured the top rank in the AIIMS MBBS entrance examination. The year before, Navsheen Singhal, a student from Hisar in Haryana, had topped the exam.