you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 13, 2017 01:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AIBE X Exam Result 2017 declared; check on allindiabarexamination.com

The 10th All India Bar Exam (AIBE) exam results have been declared on its official website – allindiabraexamination.com.

The 10th All India Bar Exam (AIBE) exam results have been declared on its official website allindiabarexamination.com.

The results have been declared three days in advance. The results were first supposed to come on June 7 but were postponed to June 15 without any reason.

How to check your results:

> Log on to the official website - allindiabraexamination.com.
> Go to the All India bar examination-x results
> Enter your roll number and date of birth on the page.

> Once you click submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.

It is always better to take a printout of results for future use.

This year the exams, conducted by the Bar Council of India, have been marred by many delays.

The initial date for exam was February 26, which was postponed to March 26.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE 2017) is a national level entrance examination for getting authority to practice law in the country. The exam is for students who have already have a law degree.

Once a candidate qualifies this exam, he/she is awarded with a ‘Certificate of Practice’.

