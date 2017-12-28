App
Dec 28, 2017 09:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

AIADMK leader, who released Jayalalithaa video, moves HC for anticipatory bail

Vetrivel, a staunch loyalist of sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, in his petition, submitted that he apprehended arrest in the case filed by the police and sought the relief.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Disqualified AIADMK MLA P Vetrivel has moved the Madras High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him for releasing a video, purportedly showing late party chief J Jayalalithaa lying on a hospital bed.

Vetrivel, a staunch loyalist of sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, in his petition, submitted that he apprehended arrest in the case filed by the police and sought the relief.

He moved the high court as the district principal sessions court here had, last week, rejected his plea for anticipatory bail.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow.

Vetrivel had, on December 20, released the video clip which showed a frail looking Jayalalithaa in a night suit and sipping what appeared to be a health drink with a straw.

The release of the video, a day before the RK Nagar Assembly bypoll here, had triggered a political controversy with the ruling AIADMK objecting to it.

On a complaint from the returning officer that the release of the video violated the poll code and the Representation of the People Act, the city police had registered a case against Vetrivel.

Besides, the one-man commission probing Jayalalithaa's death had also lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against the AIADMK leader.

Defending his action, Vetrivel has said he released the video as suspicions were raised as regards the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation and subsequent death of Jayalalithaa.

The RK Nagar bypoll was won by Dhinakaran, who had contested as an Independent candidate.

