Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump’s visit, Hyderabad to turn into a fortress

The city of Hyderabad will turn into a fortress ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and daughter Ivanka Trump's visit for Global Entrepreneurship Summit from November 28 to 30.

The officials of US Secret Service, Special Protection group (SPG) and Telangana State Police, after a several rounds of meetings, have finalized the security set up.

According to senior police officials, there is no specific security threat but the police are on "high alert" in view of the threat perceptions with regard to the VVIP's visiting the city.

Daughter & advisor to US President Donald Trump, Ivanka, will travel within the city in her special bullet proof vehicle and her proximity security will be taken care by the US Secret Service.

Over 15,000 security personnel of the Telangana police will be deployed across the city to ensure the event goes peacefully. Control rooms have been set up to monitor every activity in the city.

