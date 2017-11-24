App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 24, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump’s visit, Hyderabad to turn into a fortress

The officials of US Secret Service, Special Protection group (SPG) and Telangana State Police, after a several rounds of meetings, have finalized the security set up.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

The city of Hyderabad will turn into a fortress ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and daughter Ivanka Trump's visit for Global Entrepreneurship Summit from November 28 to 30.

The officials of US Secret Service, Special Protection group (SPG) and Telangana State Police, after a several rounds of meetings, have finalized the security set up.

According to senior police officials, there is no specific security threat but the police are on "high alert" in view of the threat perceptions with regard to the VVIP's visiting the city.

Daughter & advisor to US President Donald Trump, Ivanka, will travel within the city in her special bullet proof vehicle and her proximity security will be taken care by the US Secret Service.

Over 15,000 security personnel of the Telangana police will be deployed across the city to ensure the event goes peacefully. Control rooms have been set up to monitor every activity in the city.

Read More

 

tags #Current Affairs #GES #India #Ivanka Trump #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.