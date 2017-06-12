After Wembley and Madison Square Garden, Modi to enthrall Indian Jews in Tel Aviv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address as many as 4,000 Indian Jews settled in Israel during his three-day visit in July, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads the Bharatiya Janata Party's foreign department, is expecting a large turnout from Indian Jews who have migrated to Israel at the community event, which will be held on July 5 at the Convention Centre in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Entry to the event will be free and organisers are hoping that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also attend the event.

As many as 70,000 Indian Jews belonging to four different communities are settled in Israel. Nearly 10,000 nurses with Indian passports are temporary residents working there.

Singer Sukhwinder Singh is expected to perform at the event.

Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel when he arrives on July 5 on a two-day visit. The two countries are celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations.

Ties have traditionally been centred around defence, but this time officials from both countries have stressed that the relationship goes beyond that. India and Israel registered bilateral trade of about USD 4.5 billion last year.

Modi is known to go out of his way to engage with the Indian diaspora on his foreign trips, having conducted similar events in UK, USA, Australia and Kenya.

Months after coming to power in 2014, the prime minister visited the US and received a "rock star" welcome at a community event at Madison Square Garden.

In November 2015, he addressed 60,000 people at the Wembley Stadium in London, with then UK Prime Minister David Cameron also in attendance.

A year before that, 16,000 people attended his speech at the Sydney's Super Stadium in Australia.