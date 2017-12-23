After petrol pump chip scam, fuel tankers to now be password-protected

State-owned oil marketing companies are planning to crack down on adulteration and cheating by introducing an 'e-key' facility at 55,000 petrol pumps across the country, reports Business Standard.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) intend to have an operational password mechanism as a part of their strategy for complete automation and real-time monitoring of their outlets by December 2018.

The companies see it as a measure to tighten security and monitor end-to-end movement of fuel.

The end-to-end automation involves tracking of fuel that passes through nozzles and tanks and will also transfer data to the central system.

Tankers ferrying fuel from terminals to dealer outlets would not only have a global positioning system (GPS) tracking but also an electronic key (e-key).

This tanker will only be accessible through a one-time password (OTP) at retail outlets, with 40 BPCL retail outlets in Delhi already using this facility.

Recently, a number of petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra were found to be cheating customers by dispensing less fuel than what is reflected on the electronic display through the use of a chip.

"Even if we have centralized GPS tracking, people can manipulate it and divert routes. In this case, if a particular tanker takes more time to reach the particular destination from a terminal, the dealer will need special permission from the companies other than the OTP," an official familiar with the matter was quoted as saying.

According to a written answer by Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Lok Sabha on Monday, a total of 5,732 cases of short delivery of fuel have been registered in the last three-and-a-half years.

As of October, 2,500 outlets of IOC, 4,000 outlets of HPCL and some of BPCL were automated. Of the 60,799 fuel retail outlets in India, state-rum companies have 55,325 outlets.

The remaining 5,474 are run by private companies Essar, Reliance Industries and Shell who sell an average of 170 kl of fuel on a monthly basis.