After Majid Khan, another Kashmiri boy returns home; police promises to be lenient

Days after Majid Khan, the 20-year old footballer from Anantnag who was suspected to have joined Lashkar-e-Taiba returned, another Kashmiri youth has returned on Sunday night before he could join the militants.

The 17-year-old had gone missing a month ago but before he could hold a gun, he was persuaded to return, the police claim. The officials refused to tell either the identity of the minor or the outfit he dumped as per a report from Hindustan Times.

According to Kashmir’s inspector general of police Munir Khan the youth was from Kulgam district in South Kashmir which is considered as the hotbed of militancy.

To encourage more youths to return, the security officials tried to draw a distinction between local and foreign militants. The officials urged Kashmiri youth who have deflected to the militant groups to shun violence and come back, promising help and an honourable return.

The top cop of the militancy-ridden state, SP Vaid said on Monday that those who return to the mainstream will not be persecuted. However, in case someone has been involved in certain incidents, a decision will be taken on the merit of the case, the Director General of the Police said. He, nonetheless, promised to be lenient.

Earlier Majid Khan had surrendered before the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles Unit at around 10.30 pm on last Thursday. The 20-year-old had left home late October and had joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba, leaving his family and friends distraught. It is believed that his ultimate push in joining the militant outfit was the death of his close friend Yawar Nissar Shergujri, who happened to be a militant killed by security forces in Anantnag back in August.

The surrender followed appeals by his parents and Jammu and Kashmir Police. His parents had gone on television and social media to ask him to surrender. A video showing his mother Asiya Khan crying and asking him to come home went viral on social media.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had said that "mother's love prevailed" to get him "back home". "A mother’s love prevailed. Her impassioned appeal helped in getting Majid, an aspiring footballer back home. Every time a youngster resorts to violence, it is his family which suffers the most (sic)," Mufti said in a post on Twitter.