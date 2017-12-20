After CAG rap, FSSAI to check quality of food in hospitals

After ensuring food quality regulator in households, offices and even places of worship, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is now turning its lens towards food served in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

A Mint report stated that FSSAI will organise a round-table meeting of health ministers from the states, which will be chaired by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda.

“Next month, we are holding this round-table,” FSSAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Agarwal told the paper, adding that the initial research by the regulator on food served in hospitals showed that it was “potentially hazardous.”

Also Read: FSSAI using technology to enforce food safety norms, says CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal

The FSSAI believes that people visiting hospitals are more susceptible to food-borne illnesses than others. In fact, small numbers of enteric pathogens that may be innocuous to most healthy people can cause disease and even death in susceptible patients, especially immune-compromised subjects, the food regulator recently said in a note.

India has 35,416 government hospitals, including 26,604 government hospitals located in rural areas, according to the Directorate General of State Health Services data. Each of these hospitals has a canteen that serves food to patients.

To ensure food safety in hospitals, the food regulator has partnered with industry bodies such as the Indian Medical Association, Indian Dietetics Association, Nutrition Society of India, Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers, the National Health Mission, and some government health organisations.

Agarwal said that the canteen staffs should be trained in food hygiene and critical control points to ensure food safety.

In contrast, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Tuesday questioned FSSAI's functioning saying that it failed to ensure that unsafe foods are not imported to the country.

The government auditor CAG also pointed out that FSSAI issued licences to food business operators without complete documents, and questioned it on the quality of testing with 65 out of 72 state labs not being National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited in its performance audit report on Implementation of Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

It asked the FSSAI to review all licences issued under the previous system of product approvals and cancel them and reissue it on the basis of the new guidelines.

The performance audit on food safety was conducted to assess the performance of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the central food authority, and the food authorities in ten selected states.