After bagging Rs 5-crore MoU with Gujarat govt,14-year-old whiz kid scores 89% in Class 10

Moneycontrol News

Harshwardhansinh Zala, a 14-year-old who signed a Rs 5 crore contract with the Gujarat government to develop landmine-detecting drones in January, has secured 89 percent in his Class 10 examinations.

"The result is measured by your memory, not your knowledge. This is not the end of the life. Thank you to all well wishers," he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Zala, a student of Sarvoday Vidhyamandir, Ahmedabad, is the founder of Founder and CEO at Aerobotics 7 and founder at Robosoft Group, according to his Facebook profile.

The boy wonder said in the post that he had only studied 25 days prior to the exams. He was busy with projects for his company, he said.

He had signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January with Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) to explore the possibility of commercial production of a drone that can help detect and defuse landmines.

Zala had created the prototype after he read about army casualties due to landmines. The Gujarat state government had partially funded the Rs 5 lakh prototype.