Subscriptions
India
Jan 16, 2018 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After action on Chinese drug-makers for quality lapse, India looks to inspect US pharma firms

Companies making biologics and anti-cancer medicines have been shortlisted for the proposed inspection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India is planning to carry a quality check of US pharmaceutical facilities making "critical" medicines to ensure that only high quality drugs are imported from them. The national drug regulator has planned this step after several Chinese pharmaceutical suppliers were found to be providing substandard products, earlier this month, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) reportedly found that a pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) supplied by six Chinese firms may lead to health risk and took action against them. After this, the Drug Authority has turned towards other overseas manufacturers including the US and European countries, said the report quoting an official.

A proposal for the inspection has been sent to the health ministry, another official was quoted by the paper.

As per the proposal, there were more than 28 manufacturing sites registered in India from the US and they will now come under the scanner. It will cover the facilities that make "high risk" or "critical" medicines as well as those from where India imports large quantities of antibiotics, anti-diabetics and hypertensive drugs.

Companies making biologics and anti-cancer medicines have been shortlisted for the proposed inspection.

The inspection would measure drug facilities in the US and Europe against World Health Organisation's good manufacturing practices (GMP). Though India has conducted several overseas inspections in future, but this time it will be more intensified and include the steps taken during the inspections in China, a senior health ministry official told the paper.

All this will be done with the aim to improve the quality of medical products, the official added.

