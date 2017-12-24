App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 24, 2017 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

After acquittal in 2G case, Raja, Kanimozhi meet DMK chief Karunanidhi

Kanimozhi took the blessings of her father and party chief and reportedly told him that she and the party stood vindicated in the case

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Former telecom minister A Raja reacts as he leaves the Patiala House Courts after he was acquitted by a special court in the 2G scam case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
Former telecom minister A Raja reacts as he leaves the Patiala House Courts after he was acquitted by a special court in the 2G scam case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

Two days after their acquittal in the 2G scam case, former Union minister A Raja and DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi on Saturday arrived here to a rousing welcome by party workers.

Led by DMK Working President M K Stalin, a host of party leaders, including Duraimurugan and former Union minister TR Baalu, welcomed them at the airport.

Stalin and others presented shawls to the duo. Cadres showered flowers, burst firecrackers and played traditional music. They also performed folk dances like 'Karagattam' and 'Kavadi'.

Raja and Kanimozhi visited party patriarch M Karunanidhi at his residence here and took his blessings. Upon their arrival at the Gopalpuram residence of the nonagenarian leader, Raja touched the top leader's feet as a mark of respect and presented a shawl. The former Union minister told Karunanidhi "I have been acquitted in the 2G Spectrum case" and shook his hand.

related news

Kanimozhi took the blessings of her father and party chief and reportedly told him that she and the party stood vindicated in the case.

Karunanidhi smiled and later waved at the party cadres. Since October last year, the nonagenarian leader has been inactive in politics due to ill health.

The party workers erupted in cheers when the wheelchair- bound leader waved at them, which is not an everyday gesture nowadays in view of his health. Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others accused were on Thursday acquitted in the politically-sensitive 2G spectrum allocation scam cases by a special court in Delhi, which held that the prosecution "miserably failed" to prove the charges.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.