After a student's brutal death, Delhi municipality orders girls to take washroom break in pairs

Moneycontrol News

Girls in North Delhi’s Municipal Corporation will now be allowed to use washrooms in pairs only, a new circular by the Delhi's civic body North Delhi Municipal Corporation says.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Preety Agarwal of North Delhi Municipal Corporation said: “We have asked school principals to send at least two girls to the washroom at a time, so that in case of an emergency, one of them can raise an alarm. The students in primary school (till Class V) are very young and we don’t want them to be left alone anywhere.”

The civic body’s decision comes in the wake of the infamous murder case of an eight-year old boy in the washroom of Ryan International School.

Experts believe that the new rules should be applicable for all students, irrespective of their genders.

“The initiative is good and has already been implemented by some private schools in Delhi. But seeing the series of incidents reported in the past few days, we think that young boys are equally vulnerable. So the rule should cover boys as well,” said S K Bhattacharya, President of School Action Committee, an umbrella body for private schools in Delhi.

Toilets for the adult staff and for the children have also been strictly segregated so that no students will have to use the toilets meant for the school children.

The school principals have been ordered to ensure that no student is left alone with any outsider, even members of the non-government organisations.

Also, a register will now be maintained for recording movement of all outsiders.

The entry of guards and sanitation workers in the school premises should be banned post-duty hours and they must not be given any residency in the school premises.

The circular issued also advises to keep the gates closed, locking classes not being used, maintaining transport records and mandatory checking of all classes before and after the closing of the school.

The deputy commissioners of all the schools will also ensure that all guidelines are adhered to.

Mayor Agarwal stated that she shall be doing a periodic check of two schools in a week as well.

The circular surprisingly does not mention anything about the need to install a CCTV camera in the premises.