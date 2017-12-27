After a hiatus, services resume at Rashidpura Khori - the unique railway station run by villagers

Earlier this month, train services were restarted in Rashidpura Khori after a break of over two years when the services were halted for work to broad gauge the track.

This was not the first time the services were stopped at this station. The railway had stopped the services at this station in 2005 citing low passenger load, hence, no commercial viability.

Rashidpura Khori is unique in its own way. This is perhaps the only station in India which is entirely run by villagers around it, on their own initiative.

Once the services were stopped by the Indian Railway, in May 2005, the villagers of three villages Palthana, Rashidpura and Khori made repeated appeals to the railway officials to resume the services.

The railways eventually relented but on one condition. The villagers would have to make sure that the station generates enough revenue. “This adequate revenue was deemed to be Rs 40,000 per month,” says Pratap Singh Burdak, a government school principal and resident of Palthana in a report by Hindustan Times. Villagers credit him for taking their voice to railway authorities.

In 2009, the railway resumed services on a trial basis for three months and agreed on stoppage of one train. Before 2005, five trains between Jaipur and Churu and one between Sikar and Churu stopped at the station.

To meet the monthly target, the villagers campaigned door to door to make sure that people use trains and don’t travel ticketless. “The initial enthusiasm to make the project viable for the railways saw villagers buy even multiple tickets and ensure no one travelled ticketless,” said Singh.

A villager was designated to sell the tickets at the station and other joined hands to maintain the station. By the time, the services were halted again in 2015, the villagers had run the station for more than seven years and four more trains started stopping at Rashidpura Khori.

The station falls into the onion production belt and villagers need the train to reach the nearest mandi which is in Sikar. A new onion mandi is planned in Sikar and railway officials say that if the commercial activity booms more train could stop at the station.