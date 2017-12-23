App
Dec 23, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Advisory issued to states for Christmas security: Rajnath Singh

A fringe group in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh had on December 17 issued a circular and threatened the management of all city schools against celebrating Christmas saying, if they did so, it would be "at their own risk".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said an advisory has been issued to all states to ensure law and order during Christmas in the wake of fringe elements recently threatening some Christian community members against celebrating the festival.

When asked about it, Singh said an advisory has been issued to all the states so that there is no law and order issue. He also conveyed his greetings to the nation on Christmas.

"Any festival, whether it is Christmas, Ramzaan, Holi or Diwali, should be celebrated without any problems. Strict action would be taken if anyone tries to create ruckus during the festivals," the minister said on the sidelines of the 54th-anniversary parade of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) here.

He said India is the only country that believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- a philosophy that inculcates an understanding that the whole world is one family.

"I believe that all people irrespective of any religion should celebrate each other's festivals in its true spirit with full enthusiasm," Singh said.

