Jan 23, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Advertised for over 9000 teachers in govt schools: Directorate of Education to Delhi HC

The Directorate of Education (DoE) today told Delhi High Court that an advertisement for appointing over 9000 teachers for its schools has been issued and the selection process is under way.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The DoE of the Delhi Government's also said that 2,778 eligible Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) have been recommended for ad-hoc promotions to Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in schools of the AAP government here and this process will be completed by March 31.

The DoE, in its affidavit, said since it has complied with the high court's earlier directions, the contempt petition filed by an NGO be dismissed.

NGO Social Jurist has alleged deliberate omission in compliance of the high court's December 2001 order directing the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to ensure zero vacancy of teachers in Delhi government schools on the commencement of each academic year.

The matter is listed for hearing tomorrow before Justice V Kameswar Rao.

The affidavit, filed by DoE's special director(education) Ranjana Deswal, said "in compliance of order of December 11, 2017 of this court, requisitions for 9,232 posts of direct recruitment were sent to the DSSSB which have been advertised by the DSSSB... on December 20, 2017. The selection process by DSSSB is now going on."

The Delhi government had introduced the Board with the purpose of recruiting capable, competent and highly-skilled individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews.

DoE said as per the direction of Lieutenant Governor, a meeting of departmental screening committee for promotion of TGTs to the 3,652 posts of PGTs, on ad-hoc basis, was held on December 21, 2017 and 2,778 eligible TGTs were recommended for ad-hoc promotions to PGTs.

It said that a meeting of the departmental screening committee to promote the primary teachers to the post of TGT will be held shortly.

The single judge, on December 11, 2017, had stayed the DSSSB notice withdrawing the process of appointment of over 8,914 teachers for the government schools here.

It had asked authorities to issue a fresh advertisement calling for applications from eligible candidates by December end.

The court's order had came on application of the NGO, represented through advocate Ashok Agarwal, seeking a stay on the DSSSB order withdrawing a notice on appointment of the teachers in government-run schools and alleging that the Board's August 24, 2017 notice was "illegal and contemptuous in nature".

The plea had said that after a high court order of April 11 last year, the DSSSB issued a vacancy notice on August 7 inviting applications from candidates for 8,914 teaching posts in the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government and for 5,906 teaching posts in the three municipal corporation schools here. It alleged that the DSSSB, without informing or seeking permission from the court, had on August 24, 2017 "abruptly withdrawn the advertisement" regarding the vacancies in the Delhi government-run schools.

Agreeing with the NGO's contention, the court had put on hold the operation of the August 24 notice of DSSSB and had directed it to proceed with advertising afresh for recruiting teachers to the Delhi government schools.

