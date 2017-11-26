App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 26, 2017 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Address human development issue on priority, says former Vice President Hamid Ansari

He said justice and social peace demand that human development be addressed on a priority basis and made equitable

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari today said no effort at seeking socio–economic equality between citizens is possible unless the state, as the implementing agency, is secular in letter and spirit.

He said justice and social peace demand that human development be addressed on a priority basis and made equitable.

Ansari was addressing a gathering after launching an organisation, the Association for Social and Economic Equality (ASEE).

He also unveiled a status report on Maharashtra on poverty, inequality, discrimination and untouchability, prepared by Sukhadeo Thorat, president of ASSE and a former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

related news

Quoting from the report, Ansari said, "Human development in Maharashtra, like in many other parts of our land, is unequal and the requirement of justice and social peace demands that human development be addressed on a priority basis and be made equitable."

"No effort at seeking socio–economic equality between citizens is possible unless the state, as the implementing agency, is secular in letter and spirit and acts to implement the provisions of Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution," the former diplomat said.

The three Articles deal with equality, prohibition of discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, and equality of opportunity.

"Any erosion in the secular functioning of the state is thus detrimental to the totality of the objectives set out in the Constitution," he said.

Ansari said chief Constitution-maker B R Ambedkar had defined social democracy as a way of life which recognises liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life.

tags #Ambedkar #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.