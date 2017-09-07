Active smartphone users in India spend four hours daily on apps: Report

Moneycontrol News

Active Indian smartphone users spend over four hours daily on apps, states a study by the App Annie. The data by the analytics firm revealed the country was among the top nine countries in terms of time spent on apps in Android phones.

The data analysed the activities of users in nine countries i.e. India, South Korea, Mexico, Japan, Brazil, USA, UK, Germany and France.

According to it, the most active users i.e. the top 20 percent in India along with Japan, Korea, Mexico and Brazil spend four hours - a time equal to half of the daily working hours — on apps.

While Indian users at the median level spend lesser time than those in Mexico and Brazil, they still are way ahead of developed countries. The Indians in the median group spend 2.5 hours a day compared to three hours spent daily by Brazilians and Mexicans.

India again tops the list along with Brazil and Mexico when it comes to users belonging to the bottom 20 percent. The users in the three developed countries spend over 1.5 hours daily on apps.

Games are the top revenue garners in all the analysed countries (on Google Play, not accounting for third-party Android stores) according to the data. In India’s case, Clash Royale is the dominant game.

The data reveals that the emerging markets which are yet reach its full potential are already moving ahead of the developed markets, giving ample opportunities to operators and app makers.