Jun 24, 2017 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Act as per rules: LG to vigilance in plea against Kejriwal

The Anti-Corruption Branch had lodged three separate FIRs on the basis of a complaint filed by founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) Rahul Sharma alleging irregularities in grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi in 2015-16.

Act as per rules: LG to vigilance in plea against Kejriwal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has asked principal secretary of vigilance to take action as per rules in a plea seeking prosecution sanction against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged PWD scam.

Last month, the Anti-Corruption Branch had lodged three separate FIRs on the basis of a complaint filed by founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO) Rahul Sharma alleging irregularities in grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi in 2015-16.

One of the FIRs has been registered against the company of Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, even as the Delhi chief minister has not been named in any of those.

On June 7, Sharma had filed an application to the LG seeking prosecution sanction pertaining to these FIRs against Kejriwal and the executive engineer of the PWD under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The LG's Special Secretary R N Sharma, in a written communication to Principal Secretary (Vigilance) Ashwani Kumar, said a representation from Rahul Sharma, founder of RACO, Ghonda in Delhi has been sent for necessary action as per rules.

After registration of FIRs based on Sharma's complaint, ACB chief Mukesh Kumar Meena had then said,"Since there are three separate companies, three separate FIRs for forgery, cheating and under Prevention of Corruption Act have been registered."

Meena had also said that during investigation, it has been found that fake bills were attached for materials that were not even supplied and some of the bills were of companies that do not exist.

