'Achhe din' have arrived in Himachal Pradesh: Chief Minister

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday that "achhe din" (good days) had arrived in the state and that his government would not tolerate corruption at any level.

He also said that there was no scarcity of funds for developmental works.

"Corruption would not be tolerated at any level and my government would make sincere efforts to fulfil the wish of party leaders to break the jinx and retain power in the next assembly polls," he said at a gathering in Dharotdhar in his home constituency Seraj.

The chief minister also announced that the Government Middle School of Dharotdhar in Mandi district would be upgraded to a high school from the next academic session.

Expressing his gratitude to the people for their massive support, Thakur said, "He had never thought that he would become chief minister and 'achhe din' would come so soon for the area and the entire state."

From 1967 to 1982, it was senior Congress leader, Thakur Karam Singh who worked hard to become chief minister. But missed the mark, he said.

Similarly, in 1993 former Union minister Pandit Sukh Ram too could not make it to the post. "This made all of us ponder, why not a chief minister from Mandi this time," Thakur said.

"I am grateful to the prime minister who posed his confidence in a leader from Mandi," he said.

Thakur also paid obeisance at the Dev Matloda Temple at Shikawari and announced Rs 15 lakh for maintenance of small roads and paths of Shikawari panchayat.

He directed the officials to prepare the estimate for construction of a building of GSSS Shikawari.