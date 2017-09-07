1993 Mumbai blasts case: Abu Salem, Karimullah Khan get life sentence; 2 sentenced to death

The special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court on Thursday pronounced sentences for five convicts of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts that killed 257 people and left 713 injured.

Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan were sentenced to death while Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan were sentenced to life imprisonment by the court. Riyaz Siddique was sentenced to 10 years in jail. Salem was also fined Rs 2 lakh.

The court also said that the punishments would be served concurrently.

Ujjwal Nikam, the public prosecutor said that the prosecution could not ask for Salem to be given a death sentence in accordance to the extradition treaty.

Merchant had sent Indian youth for weapons training to Pakistan while Feroz Khan was Mustafa Dossa’s partner and had ensured landing of arms and ammunition in Dighi, Mumbai. Feroz Khan had also managed the police, customs officials and had destroyed the arms and ammunitions after the blasts.

Salem was convicted by the court for transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai in the build-up to the blasts.

Karumullah Khan was a close associate of prime accused Tiger Memon, who remains absconding. Khan had ensured landing of RDX at Shekhadi in coastal Maharashtra. Karimullah will be in jail till he breathes his last.

Riyaz Siddique had driven a car from Mumbai to Bharuch to deliver a van and money to Abu Salem. The van had cavities inside to fit the arms and ammunition.

In June, extradited gangster Abu Salem and five other accused - Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Tahir Merchant, Riaz Siddiqui and Karimullah - had been held guilty by the special TADA court in relation to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Another accused Abdul Qayyum, who had been charged for delivering weapons to actor Sanjay Dutt, had been acquitted by the court earlier.

In 2004, Salem was extradited from Portugal on the assurance by the Indian government that a death penalty will not be handed out to him in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

Mustafa Dossa died of cardiac arrest at the JJ Hospital, days after he was found guilty by the court.