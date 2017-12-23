App
Dec 22, 2017 05:39 PM IST

About 30 lakh LPG connections provided under PMUY in MP so far

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over 29.88 lakh LPG connections have been given in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a senior official said today.

State Food Commissioner Vivek Porwal said that so far KYC documents of 36,95,960 families in the state have been submitted under the scheme.

"Of them, 31,52,363 applications were approved and LPG connections were sanctioned for 30,13,692 households and it was already distributed to 29,88,147 people," he said.

Under the scheme, LPG connections will be provided to total 72,38,000 eligible families in the state, Porwal added.

"The oil companies are providing cylinders, regulators and other necessary equipment for providing four lakh connections every month under the scheme and the district collectors have been directed to ensure that all eligible families get this facility after filling up required papers," he said.

The highest number of LPG connections-- 1,23,470 were given in Sagar district, while in Umaria district only 21,562 connections have been distributed, he added.

