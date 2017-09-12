AB InBev installing water ATMs in Karnataka, AP

World's biggest beer brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev is installing water ATMs in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in areas that do not have access to safe and clean drinking water.

Its Indian subsidiary headquartered in Bengaluru has tied up with an NGO Jaldhaara Foundation for this purpose. One ATM kiosk has already been set up next to its brewery in Mysore.

"We have put up a recycling plant to provide portable water at a subsidised rate of Rs 8 for 20 litres. The money collected will be used to meet operational expenses," AB InBev Director Legal and Corporate Affairs Pooja Bedi told PTI.

Four water ATMs have been installed at three locations -- Binnypet, Kadugodi and Vanarpet -- in Bengaluru and will be unveiled this week, she said. These areas have been identified as they do not have access to proper Cauvery river water or clean underground water, she added. Besides, the company plans to set up one water ATM next to its brewery in Andhra Pradesh and more areas will be identified gradually. The water initiative is being done using its CSR funds.

Belgium-based AB InBev is engaged in production, marketing and distribution of beer, among others. Its portfolio include brands like Budweiser, Budweiser Magnum, Corona, Hoegaarden, Stella Artois and Leffe.