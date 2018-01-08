App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 08, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP to contest 35 seats in Meghalaya Assembly election

"We are hoping to field 35 candidates for the next election as we have good chance of winning," AAP state president Wanshwa Nongtdu told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said it will contest at least 35 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly elections.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly are due in the first half of this year as the term of the present Assembly expires on March 6.

"We are hoping to field 35 candidates for the next election as we have good chance of winning," AAP state president Wanshwa Nongtdu told reporters here.

He claimed the chances of the AAP is "good".

The AAP leader also exuded confidence that the party will form the next government by fielding "common man" as its candidates.

"We are Aam aadmi and we will have common man as candidates, we have few retired officers, few intellectuals who want to contest and we prefer our candidates be to be AAP candidates," he said.

Declaring the first list of candidates, Nongtdu said Peter Aiborlang Dohkrud will contest from Mawlai, Dorass Ramsiej from Mawkyrwat, Wonder Lapang will take on Congress president Celestine Lyngdoh from Umsning constituency in Ri-Bhoi and Debrict Binone from Nongpoh.

According to the AAP leader, the candidates have been approved by AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and party observer for North East, Rakesh Sinha.

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #India

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.