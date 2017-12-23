AAP questions CBI probe in 2G case, attacks BJP

Former telecom minister A Raja reacts as he leaves the Patiala House Courts after he was acquitted by a special court in the 2G scam case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

The AAP questioned the CBI's investigation in the 2G spectrum case after a special court acquitted all the accused, asking whether the agency "messed up" the case "intentionally".

AAP leaders alleged that the CBI did not submit any evidence before the court because of which all the accused, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi, were cleared of the charges.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "2G scam is one of the biggest scams. It rocked the country n was one of the reasons for UPA's downfall. Today everyone goes scot free. Did CBI mess up the case? Intentionally? People need answers (sic)."

Party leader Ashutosh alleged that the CBI works directly under the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it was under its direction that the agency saved the accused.

He tweeted: "Jaitley ji is giving Gyan on TV but not responding why CBI working like a parrot under Modi govt could not get evidences to nail accused? Jaitley ji tell to the world what DEAL has been done (sic)."

He also sought an explanation from the BJP government on the agency's alleged failure to collect evidence.

"2G scam acquittal has shaken the very foundation of our justice system. Modi govt owes an explanation why CBI could not collect prosecutable evidences? Has Modi govt colluded with accused? BJP should tell to the nations about the DEAL?

"If all of them proven innocent in 2G scam by CBI court then who did GHOTALA? Who are culprits? (sic)," he said.

A special CBI court acquitted all those accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases.