Big blow to AAP: 20 MLAs disqualified after President Kovind approves EC recommendation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday accepted Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 lawmakers of Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party in office-of-profit case. The move paves way for byelection in 20 seats.

The move also is a massive blow for the AAP which has a massive majority in the 70-member Delhi assembly with 65 seats. Even though, the disqualification doesn't jeopardise the Arvind Kejriwal government, his party's MLAs in the assembly will come down to 45. The party will still hold a comfortable majority.

"...Having considered the matter in the light of the opinion expressed by the Election Commission, I, Ram Nath Kovind, president of India, in exercise of the powers...do here hold that the aforesaid 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly stand disqualified from being members of the said assembly," according to a Law Ministry notification.

The party plans to soon approach court over the disqualification of its MLAs. "We had hoped to go to the President asking him to give us a chance to present ourselves. AAP will knock the doors of HC and even SC if the need be" Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said.

The Election Commission had recommended to the President the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit.

In its opinion sent to President Kovind, the EC said by being parliamentary secretaries, the MLAs held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as MLAs of the Delhi Assembly, according to a PTI report.

Here's the list of disqualified 20 AAP MLAs according to reports:-

— Praveen Kumar was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Education Minister— Sharad Kumar was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Revenue Minister— Adarsh Shastri was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Information and Technology Minister— Madan Lal was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Vigilance Minister— Shiv Charan Goel was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Finance Minister— Sanjeev Jha was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Transport Minister— Sarita Singh was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Employment Minister— Naresh Yadav was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Labour Minister— Rajesh Gupta was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Health Minister— Rajesh Rishi was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Health Minister— Anil Kumar Bajpai was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Health Minister— Som Dutt was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Industries Minister— Avtar Singh Kalka as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Gurudwara elections— Vijender Garg Vijay was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of PWD— Jarnail Singh (Rajauri Garden) was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Power— Kailash Gahlot was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Law— Alka Lamba was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Tourism— Manoj Kumar was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Food and Civil Supplies— Nitin Tyagi was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Women and Child and Social Welfare— Sukhvir Singh was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Languages and Welfare of SC/ST/OBC respectively.