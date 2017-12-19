App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 19, 2017 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP draws a blank in Gujarat polls

Of the 27 seats that the AAP contested, it lost 14 to the Congress and the rest 13 to the BJP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party, which contested the Gujarat Assembly polls for the first time, came a cropper, with all the 27 candidates put up by it losing their deposits.

Of the 27 seats that the AAP contested, it lost 14 to the Congress and the rest 13 to the BJP.

In Botad constituency, where BJP's former minister Saurabh Patel won after a tight battle with Congress' Dhiraj Kalathiya, the AAP nominee, Jilu Bavaliya, came 16th among 25 candidates in the fray, securing only 361 votes.

Bavaliya stood far behind several independent candidates contesting in the seat.

related news

In Jamnagar (Rural), AAP candidate Paresh Bhanderi came 12th with 321 votes while Congress' Vallabh Dharaviya won the seat with 70,750 votes, as per figures of the Election Commission.

In Dhoraji seat also, where 25 candidates were in the fray, AAP nominee Hardik Vachhani stood a distant 12th.

Congress' Lalit Vasoya, a Patidar leader who was associated with quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel, won the seat.

Besides, AAP's Rasha Uppalaya came 10th in Limbayat constituency which was won by BJP's Sangita Patil.

The party candidates in Katargam and Bapunagar stood third.

In Katargam, AAP's Nagajibhai Ambaliya secured 4,135 votes. BJP's Vinodbhai Moradiya won the seat with 1,25,387 votes.

In Bapunagar, AAP's Muslim candidate Amjadkhan Pathan got 1,548 votes. Congress' Himmatsinh Patel won the seat with 58,785 votes.

Significantly, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not come to campaign for his candidates in the state.

tags #assembly elections 2017 #Current Affairs #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #Politics

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.