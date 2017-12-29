App
Dec 29, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AAP donation pitch: 'Angry' on Kejriwal not invited to Metro inauguration? Donate Rs 100

The party put up an ad which read, “Delhi CM wasn't invited for Metro Magenta Line inauguration. If you are angry (then) donate”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday made an appeal for a donation to those who were "angry" at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal not being invited to the launch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, however it did not go down well with people.

The party put up an ad which read, “Delhi CM wasn't invited for Metro Magenta Line inauguration. If you are angry (then) donate.”

People made their “anger count” in form of tweets taking potshots at the party ruling in Delhi.









The party often invokes emotions to appeal to its supporters to donate for the organisation.

The Metro's 12.38-km stretch of the Magenta Line, connecting Botanical Garden in Noida in Uttar Pradesh with Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on 25 December.

However, Kejriwal was not invited to the event despite the Delhi government is a 50 percent partner in Delhi Rail Metro Corporation (DMRC).

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had dubbed it as an "insult" to the people of Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics

