AAP donation pitch: 'Angry' on Kejriwal not invited to Metro inauguration? Donate Rs 100

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday made an appeal for a donation to those who were "angry" at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal not being invited to the launch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, however it did not go down well with people.

The party put up an ad which read, “Delhi CM wasn't invited for Metro Magenta Line inauguration. If you are angry (then) donate.”



AAP is now asking for donation of even https://t.co/bztXELO57Z means Chanda Mangnewala.Looks like more money is needed for samosas...n what a logic..if he is not invited for Metro inauguration,then public will donate money to make their hurted CM happy as money makes him happy pic.twitter.com/PIbnnUHcVR

— Durga (@durga_rup) December 28, 2017

People made their “anger count” in form of tweets taking potshots at the party ruling in Delhi.



#AAPDONATION

Rates:

No invite- RS. 100

Thappad: RS. 999

Juthe : RS.9999

Thali: RS. 20000

— Ganesh Shenoy (@GaneshShenoy13) December 29, 2017



AAP's next level of asking donation pic.twitter.com/uL9bhRbmuQ — Cool & Funny (@CoolFunnyTweet) December 28, 2017





Girl : AAP

Boy : Donation , Nautanki

Blue shirt : Responsibility pic.twitter.com/MnW1RCWpLC

— Chintan Shah (@chintan20) December 28, 2017



What next? PM is not taking Mr. Kejriwal on foreign trips, please donate money so that we can book a ticket for Kejriwal. Chanda de do.. Chanda

AAP - Anti Aadmi Party pic.twitter.com/9O7Iizg1ht — Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) December 27, 2017





Don't get angry with the Kejriwal government. Otherwise you may have to pay a donation for AAP. pic.twitter.com/j6SWqmEW9U

— Bhrustrated® (@AnupamUncl) December 28, 2017



Have you shown your outrage by donating to @ArvindKejriwal. If I were to write a book about 'How to fool people into giving you money' I would consult #AAP for it. They are best at it. Like literally showing outrage by donation. What kind of outrage is that. — Bevda_Bull_Chand™_(BBC) (@bullshit_bhaiya) December 28, 2017





What does Kejriwal's nephew call him ?

Chanda mama. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) July 14, 2015

The party often invokes emotions to appeal to its supporters to donate for the organisation.



This is absolutely insane! Krishnaraj from AAP is thanking Krishnaraj of AAP for donating Rs 100 to AAP. LG rejected the proposal so please donate Rs 100 to AAP. What next? pic.twitter.com/QaSnoDID1h — Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) December 28, 2017

The Metro's 12.38-km stretch of the Magenta Line, connecting Botanical Garden in Noida in Uttar Pradesh with Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on 25 December.

However, Kejriwal was not invited to the event despite the Delhi government is a 50 percent partner in Delhi Rail Metro Corporation (DMRC).

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had dubbed it as an "insult" to the people of Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)