AAP all set for its own EVM challenge tomorrow

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to organise its own Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) challenge tomorrow at the party office here, after the Election Commission rejected its 'open hackathon' request.

The party will invite wizards and technical experts from political parties, the Election Commission and also the companies which provide the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to the poll panel, for the challenge.

AAP's Delhi unit secretary Saurabh Bharadwaj had said the party would have a "bigger and better" EVM challenge than the one planned by the poll panel.

The machine to be tested in this exercise will be the same used by Bharadwaj in the Delhi Legislative Assembly last month to demonstrate how it can be tampered with.

The EC had called this machine a "look-alike" and not an "ECI-EVM".

The ruling AAP in Delhi, had last week, asked the Election Commission to remove the restrictions placed in the latter's EVM challenge.

The Election Commission had recently announced the EVM challenge, calling political parties to tamper with the voting machines used in the state polls held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa recently.

This was done following doubts raised by parties like the AAP, BSP and Congress over the "reliability" of the machines after the parties' poor performances in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Delhi civic body polls.