Aadhar enrollment crosses 1 crore mark in J&K

Aadhaar enrolment in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed one crore mark against a total population of 1.25 crore as per 2011 census and cards of 97 lakh residents have been generated till date.

"Aadhaar enrolment which is being done on a continuous basis has reached 1.09 crore and the Aadhaar cards of 97 lakh residents have been generated so far," Secretary, Information Technology department, Saugat Biswas said at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary B B Vyas here.

In his power point presentation on the status and progress of Aadhaar enrolment in the state, Biswas apprised that 11,04,786 enrolments were done in last six months.

"For this purpose, around 350 machines had been deployed at various locations in all the districts of the state. The department had contracted the work to the Electronic Corporation of India limited, a public sector undertaking of the Government of India," he said.

In order to universalise the Aadhaar in the state, he said the UIDAI has appointed Project Director Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), and Mission Director Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) as Registrars for Aadhar enrolment in the schools and aanganwadi centres respectively.

While reviewing the position, Chief Secretary directed that the Aadhar enrolment of Aanganwari beneficiaries (age 0- 5), and school students (age 6-18), be done on priority and special emphasis be accorded to the enrolment of the girl child.