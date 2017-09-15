Aadhaar to be linked to driving licence soon, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Moneycontrol News

Aadhaar may soon be linked to driving licence, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday at the Digital Haryana Summit 2017.

The minister, while stating the same, did not give out any time frame for linking the Unique Identification Number (UID) with the driving licence.

Moneycontrol had reported this earlier but doubts have now risen over whether the move can be carried through as the IT Minister’s decision comes even as Aadhaar’s violation of privacy decision is still pending with the Supreme Court.



Privacy was declared a fundamental right last month by the Supreme Court.

"We are planning to link driving licence to Aadhaar. I have had a word with Gadkari Ji regarding this," said Prasad on Friday at the Summit 2017.

Further explaining the decision, the minister quoted: “Digital identity confirms physical identity with the help of digital technology.”



The minister also explained the PAN-Aadhaar linkage as a bid to prevent money laundering.

So far, 50 central schemes have been linked to Aadhaar and it has also been made mandatory to file Income Tax returns.