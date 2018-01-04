Aadhaar helps weed out 130,000 ghost teachers in higher education institutes

The government’s move to verify the credentials of teachers employed in higher education via Aadhaar has uncovered that 10 percent of those registered in colleges were actually ghost teachers.

Of the 1.4 million teachers of the country employed in colleges and universities, close to 130,000 proved to be fake, sources familiar with the data collation told livemint.

The government has, in the past, used Aadhaar to weed out ghost students and teachers in district primary and secondary schools. The condition in the institutes of higher studies was found to be worse than expected. This study would help in the elevating the quality of teaching in colleges.

Public and private education regulatory bodies had been receiving various complaints about fake teachers. Therefore, the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry last year notified colleges and universities to submit the 12-digit unique identification number or Aadhaar number of all members of its faculty. This would help them verify their presence in the institutes.

Higher education institutions were found to be forging teachers’ data to get the government’s approval for new courses or expansion, while there was no real recruitment of fresh teachers.

Another source was quoted in the report as saying Aadhaar details were asked for, but they were not made mandatory. He went on to say that many reputed universities have also failed to submit the details. “Whatever data has come, the faculty strength has gone down by around 10 percent in 2017,” he stated.

This brings to attention the severe problem of the worsening teacher-student ratio in the country. A major parameter of teaching quality in higher education, the teacher-student ratio as of 2015-16 was 1:21, way less than the ideal 1:10. The recent study will only make this ratio plummet even more.

“Institutions show names of professors on paper or on their website but actually they are not their employees. They get young contract teachers to take classes and bring those names written in the prospectus only when there is an inspection. You find a floating group of teachers who are on the fake rolls of several colleges,” said Raju Davis Parepadan, Chairman of Kerala-based Holygrace Academy, which runs a chain of professional colleges, as quoted in the report.