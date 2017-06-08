Aadhaar and mobile number — Aviation Ministry's bid for hassle-free security checks at airports

Moneycontrol News

In a bid to create seamless and hassle-free security checks and giving boarding passes, the government has launched ‘DigiYatra’. It uses a flier’s Aadhaar number and mobile phone to facilitate security check at the airport.

Apprising about the initiative, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha said that the initiative envisages to create a continuous exchange of data and information across all the stakeholders.

Sinha said that the initiative lays its foundation on four key areas; connected passengers, connected airports, connected flying and connected systems.

The Union Minister for Civil Aviation, P Ashok Gajapathi Raju hoped that the initiative would transform the flying experience for passengers and position Indian aviation among the most innovative air networks in the world. Raju said that a committee has been created to provide recommendations about the initiative over the next 30 days.

Listing some of the objectives of the initiative, the minister said that DigiYatra would make it easier for the passengers to optionally link Aadhaar to airlines, receive relevant information pertaining to various facilities, get informed as and when their luggage reaches the baggage claim belt, submit grievances, get real time notifications about congestion and delays in flight, among many other benefits.

The initiative comes close on heels of AirSewa, a digital platform to lodge complaints against stakeholders in the aviation sector.

All complaints related to air services including flight delays, baggage loss and unusually long periods for refund besides long queues at airports can be registered using AirSewa web portal/mobile app.