App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 08, 2017 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aadhaar and mobile number — Aviation Ministry's bid for hassle-free security checks at airports

It uses a flier’s Aadhaar number and mobile phone to facilitate security check at the airport.

Aadhaar and mobile number — Aviation Ministry's bid for hassle-free security checks at airports

Moneycontrol News

In a bid to create seamless and hassle-free security checks and giving boarding passes, the government has launched ‘DigiYatra’. It uses a flier’s Aadhaar number and mobile phone to facilitate security check at the airport.

Apprising about the initiative, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha said that the initiative envisages to create a continuous exchange of data and information across all the stakeholders.

Sinha said that the initiative lays its foundation on four key areas; connected passengers, connected airports, connected flying and connected systems.

The Union Minister for Civil Aviation, P Ashok Gajapathi Raju hoped that the initiative would transform the flying experience for passengers and position Indian aviation among the most innovative air networks in the world. Raju said that a committee has been created to provide recommendations about the initiative over the next 30 days.

Listing some of the objectives of the initiative, the minister said that DigiYatra would make it easier for the passengers to optionally link Aadhaar to airlines, receive relevant information pertaining to various facilities, get informed as and when their luggage reaches the baggage claim belt, submit grievances, get real time notifications about congestion and delays in flight, among many other benefits.

The initiative comes close on heels of AirSewa, a digital platform to lodge complaints against stakeholders in the aviation sector.

All complaints related to air services including flight delays, baggage loss and unusually long periods for refund besides long queues at airports can be registered using AirSewa web portal/mobile app.

tags #aviation #DigiYatra #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.