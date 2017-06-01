A high court judge's theories on cows and peacocks provide fodder for thought

Moneycontrol News

The trending discourse over the sanctity of the cow took a new turn on Thursday after a Rajasthan High Court judge made some sharp observations on the matter that also included a few theories about the peacock.

Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma was hearing a case related to a government-run cowshed in Jaipur when he suggested that the cow be declared the national animal and the punishment for cow slaughtered be made more stringent.

Here's a lowdown on the judge's remarks:

> Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma asked the central government to declare cow as the national animal of India. Sharma, who retires on Thursday, mentioned Nepal as an example. He said, "Nepal is a Hindu nation and has declared the cow as its national animal".

> He recommended that the maximum punishment for cow slaughter be increased from the existing 10 years of imprisonment to a life term.

> Sharma also presented a theory on why the peacock is the national bird. "The peacock is a lifelong brahmachari (celibate)," he said. "It never has sex with the peahen. The peahen gets pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock".

This attracted a slew of reactions on social media platforms:

> The judge told Hindustan Times, “I spoke with conscience. Our religious texts tell us how important cow is. Even its dung and urine are beneficial to us”. He said that the cow urine keeps the liver, heart and mind healthy, and increases the immunity of the body, apart from slowing down ageing absolving sins of the previous life.

> He said that in Hindu mythology, it is believed that 33 crore gods and goddesses reside inside the cow and the animal appeared along with goddess Laxmi during the churning of ocean.

> Cow is the only living being which intakes oxygen and emits oxygen, according to the judge.

> Sharma said that drinking cow milk prevents cancer from entering the blood cells.

> Mooing also apparently kills the pathogens in the air.



Cow intakes oxygen, emits oxygen. Peacock is a brahmachari. Some wise words from Judge saab. Must correct our textbooks ASAP. https://t.co/XHmR1iFqEX — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 31, 2017



Sharma also quoted scientists and scholars from India and abroad to prove his points:

> He said that according to a Russian scientist, coating the walls of the house with cow dung will protect the inhabitants from radiation

>Further, he quoted a Madras-based scientist to say that cow dung killed cholera germs

> Quoting German scholar Rudolf Steiner, he said the cow through its horns absorbed “cosmic” energy.

The High Court order also mentioned:

> Cow dung can generate 4,500 litres of biogas every year.

> Sharma said, "If biogas is generated from the cow dung of all cow progeny in the country, the country can save 6.80 lakh tonnes of firewood and save 14 crore trees from being cut".