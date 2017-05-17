App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 17, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A for Aadhaar, B for BHIM... M for Modi — Three years in alphabets

Moneycontrol attempts to simplify the Narendra Modi-led government’s journey from 2014 to date, making it as easy as ABC.

Gaurav Choudhury

Moneycontrol News

The Narendra Modi-led government is set to complete three years on May 26. It has been an interesting ride, whose story can be told through the building blocks of the English language. This infographic runs you through the alphabet of the past three years — key events, controversies and all.

MODI_SARKAAR_A2ZMay17

tags #3SaalModiSarkar #Business #Economy #India #Three Years of Modi

