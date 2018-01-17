A budget of Rs 4.45 crore allocated for Devendra Fadnavis's show and other shows

The Maharashtra government has set a budget of Rs 4.45 crore for Mee Mukhyamantri Boltoy and other interactive programmes run in the state after finance department raised objections over non-budgeted expenditure on the shows, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The state government launched Mee Mukhyamantri Boltoy, a show on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. In the show, Fadnavis talks about several public issues. The monthly programme is beamed on Doordarshan and private television channels. It also runs other interactive programmes like Dilkhulas on radio and Jai Maharashtra on Doordarshan. These shows are meant for interaction with state level ministers and senior government officials.

As the finance department objected over their expenditure, the state government issued a government resolution (GR) for the allocation. As per the details mentioned in the report, a large amount of budget is earmarked for MMB which shoots at an in-house studio at Mantralaya with a five-camera set up and telecasts on private TV channels too. It states that the telecast of the MMB will cost Rs 9 lakh per year on Doordarshan. However, no information was given about the cost of its telecast on private channels.

Out of the total earmarked budget, Rs 2.40 crore have been reportedly designated for shooting, script writing, camera set up, editing and other post-production work.