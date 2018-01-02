App
Jan 01, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

8700 teacher vacancies to be advertised next month: J&K minister

"As many as 8700 more vacancies for teachers posts, in addition to 2154 posts referred already, will be referred to the recruitment agency to meet the dearth of staff in government schools,” the minister said at a function.

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said today that the state government would refer 8,700 more vacancies for the post of teachers to the Services Selection Board (SSB) to be advertised next month.



He reiterated the government's resolve to meet targets set in the rolled-out roadmap to fill critical gaps in infrastructure and staff in the education sector.

"Education department is expecting some new initiatives to be announced by the Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu in the Budget 2018-19 for this key sector," Bukhari said.

He said the government was tirelessly working on a well- defined roadmap to revamp education sector in the state which included consolidation of school infrastructure and meet the staff strength requirements in which the state still lacked.

Despite critical gaps, the school education department and teachers have shown great results in recent past, he said.

The minister took a dig over some political parties for playing politics over certain issues despite not having made much progress while remaining in power for several years.

"I have no hesitation in saying that the education sector has been continuously ignored over the last 70 years by these people, but despite that they are playing politics whenever the department comes up with new reforms and policies," he said.

