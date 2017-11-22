85-year-old beggar donates over Rs 2.5 lakh to a temple in Mysuru

M V Sitalakshmi, an 85-year-old from Mysuru who begs for alms in front of the Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Vontikoppal has left everyone astounded by donating around Rs 2.5 lakh to the same temple.

The donation, as reported in The Times of India, was made to improve the amenities in the temple and also to provide prasadam to devotees during the Hanuma Jayanti celebrations. She had donated nearly Rs 30,000 during the Ganesha Festival and had taken the Chairman of the temple trust to the bank to further donate Rs 2,00,000. In all the amount she donated came out to be above Rs 2.5 lakh.

Sitalakshmi, who resides with her brother’s family in Yadavagri has been reportedly begging for close to a decade. The octogenarian used to work earlier as a domestic help before her failing health prompted her to quit. The woman started to sit near the temple and since then the temple authorities took care of her.

Speaking about her donations, the woman stated that she did so because of her devotion. "I'd deposit whatever devotees gave me in the bank. For me, god is everything. Hence, I decided to donate money to the temple which takes care of me so well... If I keep money, people will steal it and that's why I decided to donate my savings to the temple. My only wish is that the temple authorities provide prasadam to devotees during every Hanuma Jayanthi,” she was quoted saying in the report.

The altruistic woman has now become a centre of attraction, and many devotees approach her and seek blessings. M Basavarj, who heads the temple trust assured that the money she donated would be spent judiciously and that authorities will continue to take care of Sitalakshmi.