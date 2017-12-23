84 patients evacuated as fire breaks out in a Delhi hospital

A major fire today broke out at a hospital in east Delhi's Preet Vihar and 84 patients were evacuated from the building, officials said.

Some patients suffered minor injuries in the rescue operation in the fire that broke out on the second floor of the Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute, they said.

The fire started in an air conditioning vent and then spread to other floors, a senior police officer said.

A senior officer from the Delhi Fire Services said a call was received at 3.20 PM alerting them about the blaze, which intensified in the next 20 minutes. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

"But it was controlled by 4.15 PM and completely doused by 4.50 PM," the official added.

Police said that the 84 patients were safely evacuated from the hospital and shifted to its Noida branch.

The cooling operation was underway, the police said, adding that some patients suffered minor injuries in the episode.