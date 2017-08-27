8 key takeaways from joint statement by PM Modi and Nepal's PM Deuba

Moneycontrol News

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba is on a five-day visit to India in the year both nations completed 70 years of diplomatic relations. On this occasion, India and Nepal signed eight MOUs in the field of energy, security, and development.

Here are eight key takeaways from a joint statement by both the Prime Ministers:

1) Two 132 KV transmission lines between India and Nepal—Kataiya to Kusaha and Raxaul to Parwanipur— inaugurated by both the Prime Ministers.

2) PM Modi said that India and Nepal are partners in happiness and sorrow and they are proud of each other.

3) Modi praised and congratulated the Nepali citizens for progress through democratic processes in the country. He also congratulated the Nepali government for holding local bodies election in two stages successfully.

4) PM Deuba informed Narendra Modi that land disputes for the Arun III hydroelectric project have been resolved and work will move in the forward direction on it.

5) Both nations agreed upon cooperating in order to control floods and work on long term solution for this. India also offered full assistance to Nepal to fight floods.

6) Reiterating, India’s determination towards economic development and prosperity of Nepal, both the nations agreed on increasing trade between them.

7) India will be giving help grant to establish a technical Institute in Dhangadhi and G P Koirala Institute for Respiratory diseases. Four out of eight MOUs signed are about reconstruction and development post the deadly earthquake in 2015.

8) Both nation also agreed to establish and develop Buddha and Ramayan tourism circuit to enhance people to people connection.