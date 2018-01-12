8 day strike by Tamil Nadu transport workers 'temporarily' called off

In a huge relief to the people of Tamil Nadu, the eight-day old strike by transport employees was 'temporarily' called off by unions today ahead of the Pongal festival, which falls on January 14.

The decision also came in the wake of the Madras High Court appointing an arbitrator today to settle the dispute between the government and the employees over wage revision.

CITU leader A Soundarajan told reporters that the decision to 'temporarily' withdraw the stir was taken in the interest of the people of the state ahead of Pongal festival. He demanded that the arbitrator decide on the wage revision issue within a month.

He as well as leader of DMK backed Labour Progressive Front F M Shanmugam said the agitating employees would resume work from early tomorrow, an announcement that would be a huge relief to lakhs of commuters who have planned their journey for the harvest festival of Pongal, which falls on Sunday.