App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 08, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Seven-year old boy found dead in Gurugram's Ryan International school

Some students found Pradhuman Thakur (7) lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school building around 8:30 am, they said.

Seven-year old boy found dead in Gurugram's Ryan International school

A Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Sohna, Gurugram area was found dead on the campus with his throat slit, police said. The school is a part of the Ryan International Group of institutions.

Some students found Pradhuman Thakur (7) lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school building around 8:30 am, they said.

"The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors," Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, said.

A police team, including forensic experts, is probing the case and has collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot, he said.

"We are investigating the case from all angles ... of homicide, enmity and others. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises," the officer said.

On January 20 last year, a six-year-old student at Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj had died after he allegedly fell into a water tank.

Staff members and classmates of Thakur, who hailed from the Bhondsi area, are being questioned, he said.

Meanwhile, the body of the child has been sent for postmortem, police said.

The boy's father, Varun Thakur, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence.

Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son's death initially.

"They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time," he said.

"I dropped him today at around 7:30 a.m. He was happy," the grieving father said.

Hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management.

Senior officials of the Gurugram police intervened to maintain calm.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Ryan International School

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.