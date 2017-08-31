7 more children lose battle to encephalitis in Gorakhpur's BRD college

The horror once again returned to Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College as 42 children died in the last 48 hours. Of 36, 7 children were suffering from Encephalitis, while remaining died of neonatal jaundice and other diseases.

The tragedy came two weeks after 70 children lost their lives due to the alleged shortage of oxygen in the hospital. However, the probe conducted by the Principal Secretary claimed there was no lack of oxygen.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/7-more-children-lose-battle-to-encephalitis-in-gorakhpurs-brd-college-1504489.html