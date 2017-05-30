App
May 30, 2017 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

7 key takeaways from Modi's visit to Germany

At the fourth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) between the two countries in Berlin on Tuesday, Modi spoke on a range of issues including foreign policy, security, sustainable development, trade and investment ties.

7 key takeaways from Modi's visit to Germany

Moneycontrol News

Seeking a quantum jump in economic ties between India and Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed wide-ranging topics with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

At the fourth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) between the two countries in Berlin on Tuesday, Modi spoke on a range of issues including foreign policy, security, sustainable development, trade and investment ties.

United Nations and G4 countries

Germany welcomed India's inclusion in the Missile Technology Control Regime. Both countries reaffirmed the need to reform the United Nations Security Council, including its expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories of membership, and efficient response to current global challenges.

Bilateral trade and investment

India and Germany underlined their determination to ease challenges to bilateral trade and investment. Modi and Merkel pointed to the open markets potential and the importance of investment protection for foreign investors.

Make in India

Both leaders welcomed Make in India and the full implementation of the Fast Track System for German companies investing in India. Modi welcomed the efforts to enhance cooperation in priority areas of defence manufacturing, maritime technology, machine tools and development of blue economy.

Skill India and Startups

Modi said: "Germany's extensive work in skill development, which has set the standards globally, can benefit the youth of India," while speaking about Germany's contribution to the Skill India campaign. He also emphasised the importance of Vocational Education and Trade (VET) for the development of sustainable livelihood.

He along with Chancellor Merkel recognised the need to promote entrepreneurial ecosystem and promoting cooperation in the field of startups.

"Science and technology, the startup world are important areas which have been given attention to during this visit," he added.

Clean Environment and Energy

The two leaders also agreed to continued cooperation towards developing clean, efficient and sustainable solutions for India's growing energy needs and other areas of sustainable development.

Urban Development and Smart Cities

Modi acknowledged Germany's intention to provide financial and technical assistance of about €1 billion until 2022, for sustainable urban development in India. He also underlined opportunities for German companies to invest in India's initiative on creation of 100 Smart Cities.

"India is giving an impetus to next-generation infrastructure and this is an area in which we want to work extensively with Germany," he said.

Exchange and Bilateral Relations

PM Modi expressed happiness towards Germany's effort of introducing Indian languages in German educational institutions and implementation of the German language in Kendriya Vidyalayas in India.

He also urged people to explore greater contacts between the two cultures, educational and academic institutions and emphasized on young people to foster closer friendship and understanding.
