7 coaches of Shaktikunj Exp derail in UP, no injuries reported

Seven coaches of the Jabalpur-bound Shaktikunj Express derailed near Obra Dam station in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh this minoring, officials said.

The train coming from Howrah went off the track around 6:25 am nearly 40 km from Sonbhadra but there was no report of any injury, Railway ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena said in New Delhi.

Official sources said the train was running at a speed of about 40 km/hr which prevented any injuries to passengers.

East Central Railway PRO RK Singh said the seven rear coaches had derailed. They were later detached.

The derailment site has now been cleared. "All passengers were put on the remaining coaches and by 7:28 AM all of them had left. All of them are safe and no one was injured in the accident," he said.

Sonbhadra is about 80 km from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. This was third derailment incident in the state in less than a month.

On August 19, the Utkal Express had derailed in the Muzaffarnagar district, killing 22 people and injuring 156.

About 100 passengers were wounded when 10 coaches of the Kaifiyat Express had derailed after crashing into a dumper which had strayed on to the tracks in the Auraiya district on August 23.