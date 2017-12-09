App
Dec 09, 2017 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

68% voting in phase-1 of Gujarat polls: EC

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sixty-eight percent polling was recorded in the first phase of Gujarat polls, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Unmesh Sinha said on Saturday.

Eighty-nine seats out of the total of 182 Assembly constituencies went to polls in the first phase with prominent candidates like Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Rajkot West), Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli) in the fray.

The election is being viewed as a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a litmus test for the leadership of soon-to-be Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The second phase of polling in 93 seats will be held on December 14 while the counting of votes is scheduled on December 18.

tags #India #Politics

