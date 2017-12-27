App
Dec 27, 2017 03:17 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

60% of sports goods, 40% of apparel on sale online are fake. here's proof

All, though, is not as rosy as it seems. A News18 investigation has found that spurious manufacturers and counterfeit sellers are making hay using loopholes in the Information Technology Act. Meanwhile, online retailers are shrugging off responsibility by claiming to be intermediaries.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

This Diwali season Indian shoppers spent around Rs 19,000 crore on online shopping – a sector that grew six times between September 20 and October 19, 2017. Over the last year, the sector has seen a 45% growth in sales.

Online retailers attract customers through discounts and their ‘mega deals’. Have you then ever considered to check if the products are genuine?

The investigation carried out by a team of brand investigators has revealed that more than 60% of the sports goods available online are counterfeit. In the case of apparels, at least 40% of the listings are by duplicate manufacturers.

