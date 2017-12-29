App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 29, 2017 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

50,000 Aadhaar enrolment operators suspended till date: Ministry of State for Electronics and IT

Nearly 50,000 Aadhar enrolment operators have been suspended for violating process guidelines for Aadhar enrolment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
50000 operators suspended
50000 operators suspended

Nearly 50,000 enrolment operators have been suspended for violating the process guidelines for Aadhaar enrolment till date, Rajya Sabha was informed today.

An operator is blacklisted on crossing a certain threshold of errors during enrolment, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Alphons Kannanthanam said in a written reply.

The erroneous enrolments are rejected during quality checks, and, as a result, Aadhaar is not generated in respect of such enrolments. Eligible enrolments, that are error-free, lead to Aadhaar generation, he added.

"As on date, about 50,000 Aadhaar enrolment operators have been suspended for violating process guidelines relating to Aadhaar enrolment," he said.

related news

The Aadhaar Act and its regulations prescribe punitive actions for various Aadhaar-related offences.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar-issuing body, routinely organises training and sensitisation workshops for enrolment agencies and operators working under them on various issues.

To another query, the Minister said, that about 71.24 crore mobile numbers, 14.63 crore Permanent Account Numbers and 82 crore bank accounts have been linked with Aadhaar as on December 8, 2017.

Aadhaar, the 12-digit number backed by fingerprints, iris scans and certain demographic details of Indian residents, is today the world's largest biometric database.

The government is pushing for linking Aadhaar to a host of schemes and services such as mobile connections, PAN, and bank accounts to weed out ghost holders and check tax evasion.

tags #Aadhar card #India #UIDAI

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.